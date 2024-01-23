Hart tops rival Shelby to remain unbeaten in conference

SHELBY - The Hart Pirates raced past Shelby for a 56-36 victory on Tuesday night.

The Pirates led just 13-10 at the end of the first quarter but were able to expand that lead to 30-18 at the half.

Rilyn Porter led the offensive attack for Hart, scoring 17 points on the night. Abby Hicks and Addi Hovey chipped in with 10 points apiece for the Pirates. Brylee Friedman led the way for the Tigers, netting 10 points on the night.

Hart (8-2, 5-0 West Michigan - Rivers) is off until a non-conference matchup on the road at Holland Christian on Tuesday, Jan. 30. Shelby (4-6, 2-4 WM-R) travels to Ravenna on Friday.