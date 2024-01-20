Sault Ste. Marie beats Port Huron Northern in a matchup between two ranked teams

SAULT STE. MARIE - In boys’ hockey, the #9 ranked Sault Ste. Marie Blue Devils in Division 3 hosted the Huskies from Port Huron Northern Saturday afternoon. The Huskies are ranked #9 in Division 2.

Before the game, a special tribute to former Blue Devil Hockey Coach Fred Devouno. He coached the 1984 and 1989 Blue Devil Hockey team to the only two State Championships for Sault Ste. Marie.

A special banner was unveiled above the Blue Devil bench before the game.

The Blue Devils scored first. Just over one minute into the game, Ethan Chambers blasted a shot into the back on the Huskies net.

But then the Huskies scored twice to take the 2-1 lead into the second period.

Five and a half minutes into the second, Grady Hartman scored for the Blue Devils to tie the game at two.

Just second left in the second, Odin Medrick takes a shot from just inside the blue line and scores. Blue Devils up 3-2 at the end of two.

The Blue and White score two more in the third winning 5-2.