Ferris State Women's and Men's Basketball sweeps Grand Valley on rivalry day

BIG RAPIDS - Both the Ferris State women’s and men’s basketball teams got wins over Grand Valley State on Saturday afternoon. The first matchup was the women, and Grand Valley State came in ranked number one, but Ferris State got big time performances out of Kadyn Blanchard with 26 points and Mallory McCartney had 23 points as the Bulldogs won it 71-65.

It was the second time this season that Ferris State women knocked off the number one team, as they beat Ashland earlier this season. The Bulldogs are currently ranked as the number 12 team in the country.

On them men’s side, The Bulldogs got off to a slow start, but had four players score in double figures as they got the win 86-73. Ethan Erickson led the way with 18, DeSean Munson had 17, Dolapo Olayinka with 14, and Ben Davidson with 12.

The Bulldogs were ranked 14 going into that matchup, and they’ll take on Wayne State in their next game.