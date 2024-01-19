Catch all of the highlights from Sports Overtime on Jan. 19

Sports Overtime was all over the map on Friday night, catching action in boys and girls basketball, high school hockey, college hockey and men’s college basketball. Here’s a rundown of what we saw:

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Central Montcalm at Big Rapids

The Big Rapids Cardinals beat the Central Montcalm 55 to 48 in Central State Activities Association action. The Cardinals were led by Cailin Knoop who dropped a game high 25 points.

The Cardinals have now won five in a row.

Ludington at Traverse City Central

The Traverse City Central Trojans raced out to a quick first quarter lead on the way to a 54-30 non-conference win over visiting Ludington on Friday night. The Trojans led 15-4 after one quarter of play, limiting the Orioles to just one made field goal in the first eight minutes of play. Traverse City Central (5-3) travels to Petoskey on Tuesday night, while Ludington (6-5) will look to bounce back in a big matchup with Fremont in the West Michigan - Lakes Division on Tuesday.

Mio At St. Ignace

The St. Ignace Saints beat the Mio Thunderbolts 73-56 as the Thunderbolts suffered their first loss of the season. In the loss Mio’s Mia McGregor had 46 points and for St. Ignace Addison Cullen had 34.

St. Ignace will play in the championship game tomorrow, and Mio will play in the consolation.

Vestaburg at Montabella

The Montabella Mustangs topped conference foe, the Vestaburg Wolverines, 43-35 on Friday night, snapping their three-game losing streak. The Mustangs move to 3-4 in the Mid-State Activities Conference. As for Vestaburg, they move to 3-5 in the conference.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Charlevoix at Elk Rapids

The Elk Rapids Elks forced a tie with league rival Charlevoix for second place in the Lake Michigan Conference with a 58-50 win over the Rayders on Friday evening. Charlevoix came out of the gates strong, building a 21-14 lead after the first quarter, but the Elks held the Rayders to just two points in the second half, as they went into the break with a 26-23 lead. Haven Somers led the way for Elk Rapids with 19 points. Charlevoix was paced by Troy Nickel’s 18-point effort. Elk Rapids (5-7, 4-2 LMC) hosts Kalkaska on Tuesday, while Charlevoix (10-2, 4-2 LMC) travels to Harbor Springs on the same night.

HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY:

Saline at Traverse City Central

The Traverse City Central Trojans snapped a two-game losing streak, topping visiting Saline 5-2 on Friday night. The win came one night after rival Traverse City West defeated the Hornets by a 3-2 count. The game was tied 1-1 at the end of the first period. Traverse City Central (8-9) travels to Alpena on Wednesday night for a pivotal matchup in the Big North Conference race.

COLLEGE HOCKEY:

Lake Superior State at Ferris State

The Ferris State Bulldogs beat the Lake Superior State Lakers 5-3, it was scoreless after the first but the game came alive after that. Travis Shoudy, Nick Nardecchia, and Emerson Goode all had a goal for the Bulldogs and Luigi Benincasa netted two. For Lake Superior State Dawson Tritt, Connor Milburn and Nate Schweitzer all scored once.

These two team will play again tomorrow in Sault Ste. Marie

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL:

Toledo at Central Michigan

Central Michigan snapped Toledo’s conference win streak of 20 straight MAC wins. They entered the night 5-0 in conference play. The Chippewas were able to take the Rockets down at home, 65-62. Anthony Pritchard had 20 points on the night and contributed nine rebounds. The Chippewas advance to 9-9 on the season and 4-2 in the Mid-American Conference.