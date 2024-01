RUDYARD - The Rudyard Bulldogs cruised to a 78-12 Eastern U.P. Conference victory over Engadine on Thursday night.

For the Bulldogs, it was their fifth win in their last seven contests, and it keeps them solidly in second place in the conference behind Pickford.

Rudyard (7-3, 4-1 EUP) heads west to take on defending state champion Munising on Wednesday night.