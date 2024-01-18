Ferris State Hockey prepares to take on Lake Superior State in home-and-home

BIG RAPIDS - The Ferris State Bulldogs and Lake Superior State Lakers are getting ready to face off in their 2nd and 3rd matchups this season. The Lakers beat the Bulldogs 5-1 in Big Rapids back in December. The Bulldogs have dropped their past two games, losing to Minnesota State on bac-to-back nights, while the Lakers have won their last 2 beating Northern Michigan back-to-back.

While many of the players maybe experiencing their first home-and-home matchups in college, Ferris State head coach, Bob Daniels has done it numerous times.

“The way this turned out, that we’re playing home and home. It reminds me of the days, years ago, we used to do this all the time. We played a lot of home and homes with Michigan, Michigan State, Western.” Said Coach Daniels. “I’m somewhat used to it. Our guys aren’t, so it’ll be a new experience for them. But, you know, I think, for us to have success against Lake State, we’re going to have to find a way to match their tenacity.”

Bulldog’s forwards Holden Doell and Nick Nardecchia know just how important it is to be able to get two wins.

“It’s super crucial. I think we need to start stringing together some wins. So, it’s a huge weekend, you know, they’re a good team, we’re a good team. So, we’re looking forward to showing what we can do, and it’s a big performance that we’re going to need.” Said Doell

“I think this might be my first home-and-home while I’m here. It’s, a little different, but I think the game plan just stays the same. I think we’ll be ready to go, no excuses, I think we’ll be good.” Said Nardecchia.

Puck drop on Friday is at 7:07 in Big Rapids and Saturday at 6:07 in Sault Ste. Marie.