LAKE CITY - The Lake City Trojans beat the Manton Rangers 68-34 to claim sole position atop the Highland Conference and claim their 8th straight win. The Trojans led for the entire game as MacKenzie Bisballe led the team with 31 points and Alison Bisballe had 22. For Manton Lauren Wilder had 12 and Aubrey Hiller had 11.

Lake City is now 8-2 on the season and they’ll take on McBain in their next game, Manton fall to 8-2 and they’ll host Houghton Lake in their next game.