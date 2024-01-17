Ball State women dominate second half to take win over Central Michigan in ‘Hoops for Hunger’ game

MOUNT PLEASANT— The Central Michigan women’s basketball team fell to MAC-leading Ball State on Wednesday 79-47 in their annual Hoops for Hunger game.

At half, the BSU Cardinals led by just four, 35-31.

But over the next two quarters the Chippewas would be outshot 44-16.

The loss moves the Chippewas overall record to 2-12 on the season and 1-4 in MAC play. As for the BSU Cardinals, they advance to 15-2 on their season and 5-0 in the MAC.

The game helped raise 8,000 meals and 16,000 lbs of canned food for the Greater Lansing Food Bank.



