Mount Pleasant boys pull away from Bay City Western in Tuesday night home win

MOUNT PLEASANT― The Mount Pleasant Oilers hosted the Bay City Western Warriors on Tuesday night, winning 64-40.

At the half, both teams were tied at 28.

But in the second half, the Oilers were able to outscore their visitors, 36-12.

Advertisement

The Oilers are now one a two-game winning streak and will look to extend their streak next Tuesday when they host the Midland Chemics.

As for the Warriors, they’ll look to bounce back when they host Saginaw Heritage on Friday night.