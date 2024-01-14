Central Michigan Men’s Basketball earns third straight win

MT. PLEASANT - The Central Michigan Chippewas men’s basketball team beat the Kent State Golden Flashes 77-62 for their third consecutive victory. The Chippewas trailed at halftime but outscored Kent State 45-26 in the second half to get the win.

The Chippewas had four players score in double figures, as Derrick Butler led the team with 19 points. Central Michigan shot over 50% from the field and just under 40% from three-point range.

Central Michigan will take on Ohio on Tuesday in their next matchup.