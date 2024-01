Div. 3 Sault Ste Marie hockey comes out on top against Div. 1 Okemos

SAULT STE MARIE― The division 3 Sault Ste Marie Blue Devils hockey program hosted the division 1 Okemos Eastside Stars on Friday night.

The Blue Devils would come on top 3-1 to advance to 11-4-1 on the season.

Sault Ste Marie will be back in action Saturday at 2 pm to No. 9 ranked Jackson Lumen Christi.