Bellaire holds off Forest Area for Ski Valley victory

FIFE LAKE - The Bellaire Eagles used a big run late in the second quarter to build a lead, and they would hold on in the second half to defeat Forest Area 40-32 on Thursday evening.

The Eagles ran off a 16-0 run over the final 5:25 of the first half to turn a 12-10 deficit into a 26-12 halftime lead. Brooklynn Stevens scored 12 of the Eagles’ 16 points in the run, connecting on a trio of three-pointers.

Bellaire (6-2, 3-1 Ski Valley Conference) moved into a tie for second place in the conference, a game behind league leader Inland Lakes. The Eagles host Johannesburg-Lewiston on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Forest Area (0-7, 0-4 SVC) travels to Pellston on Wednesday, Jan. 17.