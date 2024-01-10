Colder weather allows for I-500 crews to ice up race track

Sault Ste. Marie - The 55th running of the International 500 Snowmobile Endurance races is just over three weeks away.

The green flag drops Saturday at 10a.m. Feb 3 at the one mile over track in Sault Ste. Marie.

The lack of snow and cold the past several weeks may have put doubts in some fan’s minds if the race would even be held this year.

Advertisement

I-500 race officials say not to worry.

While the snow is nice to have the buildup the anticipation of the race and build up the banks around the track, it is the cold that is needed to make the ice for the track.

And plenty of ice is needed to handle the three dozen sleds racing for around nine hours at speeds over 100mph at times.

Dozens of volunteers will work around the clock sometimes for the next three weeks to build the ice up to around 16 inches.

Advertisement

It will take around 1.7 million gallons of water for ideal track thickness.

Officials keep an eye on the weather forecast and they say they are happy to see colder air sticking around for the next few weeks.

Bill Cryderman, I-500 Race Director explains.

“There is a science to putting this water down and when Mother Nature throws us a curve ball, we do it when we can. Ultimately we would like to see low to high teens and no humidity because that really makes the ice bond together with every layer we put on. Tonight is the first night that we will run through the night watering. We can put on an inch or two a night on real good nights. It seems like we are going to get that. I have been looking at the weather too and it looks like we are going to get that for the next couple of weeks.”

Advertisement

It was a photo-finish last year with Tommy Bauer racing taking the checkered flag.

9&10 will be at the I-500 again for this year’s race.