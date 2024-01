CADILLAC - The Cadillac Vikings beat the Lakeshore Badgers co-op 10-2 on Wednesday afternoon to make it three wins in their past four games. The Vikings were up 3-1 after the first period and were able to continue to put in goals to win this one.

Cadillac now improve to 6-8 on the season and will take on Gladwin in their next game. The Lakeshore Badgers fall to 0-9 and will take on East Kentwood in their next game.