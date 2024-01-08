Cadillac edges McBain in defensive battle of unbeaten teams

CADILLAC - In a defensive battle that lived up to the hype as a battle between two of the toughest teams in northern Michigan, the Cadillac Vikings earned a hard-fought 36-33 non-conference victory over McBain on Monday night.

“It’s a big boy basketball game,” Cadillac head coach Ryan Benzenberg said after the game. “Definitely the most physical, size-wise, and the way they play. They mirror us a lot. I have so much respect for Coach Koopman. We kind of model our defense the way he does it, really physical, and I’m just happy for our kids to come out on top.”

In a back-and-forth first quarter, both teams held the lead at various points, with the Vikings taking a 13-11 lead after the first eight minutes of play.

The defenses really buckled down in the second quarter, as both teams were limited to six points apiece, allowing Cadillac to hold a 19-17 halftime advantage.

Cadillac would grow their lead to as much as seven points in the game, but McBain kept things close. McBain pulled to within a point late in the third quarter, but that was as close as they would get, as the Vikings took a 29-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

Kyle McGowan led the Cadillac offense with 14 points, including a big dunk in the fourth quarter. Evan Haverkamp paced the Ramblers with 10 points.

The physical, defensive and contested style of the game was a bit of a departure for the Vikings this season, as they had been averaging 58 points per game coming into the matchup. Likewise, the Ramblers came into the game averaging 66 points per outing.

“This year we’ve been able to get up and down and score a little bit more,” Benzenberg said. “So, I was excited to see us be able to grind it out on the defensive end, and hopefully it gives us something to build on.”

Cadillac (8-0) returns to Big North Conference play on Thursday night, when they play host to Gaylord. McBain (6-1) has another tough matchup on tap, as they return to action in a showdown at Pine River on Wednesday night in a matchup of the two remaining unbeaten teams in the Highland Conference standings.