MT. PLEASANT - The Central Michigan Women’s basketball team fell at home to Buffalo 77-69 in their second game of MAC play. The Chippewas held a lead after the first quarter but weren’t able to sustain it throughout the game as the Bulls got the victory. The Chippewas were led in scoring by Karrington Gordon with 23 points and Nadege Jean chipped in with 18.

Central Michigan is back in action against Akron on Wednesday as they aim to get their first win of MAC play.