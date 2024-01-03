Bowling Green comes from behind to defeat Central Michigan women

MOUNT PLEASANT - The Central Michigan women’s basketball team looked impressive through the first three quarters of their MAC opener on Wednesday night, but they could not hold on in the fourth quarter, as visiting Bowling Green came from behind to edge the Chippewas 65-64.

The Falcons’ Amy Velasco drew a foul with 0:31 left in a tied game and was able to sink one of two free throws to provide the winning margin.

The Chippewas led by two points at the half, and nine points entering the fourth quarter, but went cold in the final frame, allowing Bowling Green to outscore them 18-8 to take the conference victory.

Taylor Anderson scored a career-best 16 points to lead the Chippewas, to go along with six rebounds. Jean Nadege added ten points and 14 rebounds for CMU.

Paige Kohler was the star of the game for Bowling Green, scoring a game-high 28 points on 9-for-21 shooting.

The Chippewas outscored the Falcons 32-26 in the paint, but Bowling Green was able to force the Chippewas into 20 turnovers, converting that into a 19-5 advantage in points off of turnovers which would prove to be the difference.

“We have a game coming up on Saturday, so we have to have a short-term memory and forget about this game,” CMU head coach Kristin Haynie said after the game.

The loss was the Chippewas’ seventh in a row. CMU (1-9, 0-1 Mid-American Conference) will play host to Buffalo on Saturday at 1 p.m.