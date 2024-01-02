Lake Superior State Men’s Basketball wins big against Kuyper

SAULT STE. MARIE - The Lake Superior State University Lakers men’s basketball team welcomed in the Kuyper College Cougars (Grand Rapids) to the Bud Cooper Gymnasium this afternoon.
The 8-3 Lakers were looking for their ninth win of the season before heading to Big Rapids Saturday to play the #17 ranked Ferris State University Bulldogs.
In the first ten minutes of the game, the Cougars hung close but the Lakers pulled away to lead at halftime 49-28.
The Lakers continued to dominate in the second half scoring another 49 points to the Cougars 38.
The final in this one, 98-66.
Scoring was balanced by the Lakers with Adam Harakow leading the way with 15 points. Pellston’s Blake Cassidy added 10 points with Traverse City’s Andy Soma netting nine.