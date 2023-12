BIG RAPIDS - The nationally 17th-ranked Ferris State University men’s basketball dominated visiting Kuyper College 111-44. Ethan Erickson set a new school record in the victory, knocking down 11 three-point field goals en route to a game-high and career-high 36 points. Jack Ammerman had 14 points and Ben Davidson had 13 in the win.

Ferris State forced 34 turnovers as they improved to 11-2 on the season, their next game will be against Lake Superior State.