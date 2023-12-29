No. 7 Michigan State advances to Great Lakes Invitational Final with win over Ferris State

GRAND RAPIDS— Ferris State and Michigan State hockey faced off for the second straight year in the first round of the Great Lakes Invitational.

Thursday, 7th-ranked Michigan State would take the win convincingly, 4-1.

The Spartans scored the first four goals of the game. Jeremey Davidson and Tanner Kelly both nabbing their goals in the first period.

MSU added two more goals in the second period, the first coming from Karsen Dorwart and Davidson scored his second on the night for a 4-0 lead.

The Bulldogs would find a response in the second with a goal from Travis Shoudy. Both Travis and twin brother (MSU), Tiernan Shoudy would record points on the night.

With the win, the Spartans improve their record to 13-4-2 on the season. The Bulldogs drop to 5-12-1.

Ferris State will face University of Alaska Fairbanks Friday at 3:30 in the 3rd place game at Van Andel Arena. As for Michigan State, they’ll be facing off against 9-8-3 Michigan Tech in the GLI Championship at 7 pm.

