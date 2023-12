BIG RAPIDS - The #17 ranked Ferris State Bulldogs Men’s basketball team beat Fanshawe 100-48 for their 10th win of the season. The Bulldogs led from the opening tip and kept their foot on the gas the whole game. Ferris made 14 three-pointers and shot over 50% from the field.

The Bulldogs had three scorers with 15 points, Dolapo Olayinka, Ben Davidson, and Ethan Erickson. They will take on Kuyper in their next game on Saturday at 3 P.M.