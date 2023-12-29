Bay Reps’ Grant Lucas’ third period hat trick lifts Traverse City to first-ever Scott Miller Memorial Tournament title

TRAVERSE CITY— The Traverse City Bay Reps defeated the Rockford Rams 5-2 Friday afternoon in the championship game of the annual Scott Miller Memorial Tournament.

The win would mark the Reps’ first-ever in tournament history. It would also be head coach Mike Matteucci’s 100th win at the helm of the Bay Reps program.

James Miller was the first to net a goal on the night for the Rams, but TC’s Lars Millar found Thomas Boynton-Fisher for a quick response to wrap the first period 1-1.

In the second it would be much of the same, a goal netted by Rams’ Nathan Dixon, and a quick reply from the Reps’ captain Ethan Coleman. The second would finish tied at two.

The third is where the Bay Reps would run away with the game. Senior Grant Lucas would nab a hat trick in just one period for a final score of 5-2 Bay Reps.

Watch the video above for all of the highlights and a postgame interview with Grant Lucas!



