This past year was filled with amazing moments, terrible tragedies and everything in between. To mark the end of 2023, we decided to take a look back at not just the top 10 worst or best moments, but the moments that mattered to residents of Northern Michigan. Our goal at 9&10 News is to inform, educate and entertain, and these moments did one (or more) of those things.

Here are the 10 Sports Stories That Mattered in 2023 (we have 10 local stories and 10 state/national stories).

Local

1. Kingsley football team wins the state title

https://www.9and10news.com/sports/2023/11/25/state-champs-kingsley-claims-division-6-state-title/

2. Gaylord softball team wins the state title

https://www.9and10news.com/sports/2023/06/17/history-gaylord-blue-devils-claim-first-ever-division-two-state-title/

3. Glen Lake girls basketball team wins the state title

https://www.9and10news.com/sports/2023/03/20/glen-lake-girls-basketball-team-wins-first-championship-since-1978/

4. Beal City baseball team wins the state title

https://www.9and10news.com/sports/2023/06/17/beal-city-grinds-out-2-1-win-in-division-4-state-championship-game/

5. Leland volleyball team finishes as state runner-up, and head coach Laurie Glass retires

https://www.9and10news.com/sports/2023/11/18/leland-drops-3-straight-sets-in-state-runner-up-finish-head-coach-laurie-glass-announces-retirement/

6. Sam Mullet becomes first female head football coach in state history at Bear Lake

https://www.9and10news.com/sports/2023/07/07/bear-lakes-sam-mullet-steps-into-new-role-as-football-head-coach/

7. CMU investigates possibility of Connor Stallions on sideline during season opener at MSU

https://www.9and10news.com/2023/10/31/central-michigan-university-joins-investigation-on-university-of-michigan-football-staffer-stealing-signs/

8. A closer look at the formation of the Northern Shores Conference

https://www.9and10news.com/sports/2023/04/25/a-closer-look-at-the-formation-of-the-northern-shores-conference/

9. A great year for Hart athletics, including in wrestling, basketball, cross country, track and field, and more

https://www.9and10news.com/search/?query=Hart

10. Mt. Pleasant-Sacred Heart and Finn Hogan’s catch make ESPN’s Top 10

https://www.9and10news.com/sports/2023/10/02/glen-lake-football-alum-finn-hogans-impressive-one-handed-catch-during-bgsu-georgia-tech-game-tops-sportscenter-top-10-plays/

State/National

1. Michigan Wolverine sign-stealing case

https://www.9and10news.com/search/?query=sign-stealing

2. Michigan State fires Mel Tucker

https://www.9and10news.com/search/?query=%22mel%20tucker%22

3. Miguel Cabrera retires, joins Tigers management

https://www.9and10news.com/sports/2023/09/29/miguel-cabrera-will-take-on-role-in-detroit-tigers-management/

4. Lions’ fantastic finish to 2022 season, and great start to 2023

https://www.9and10news.com/search/?query=detroit+lions

5. Damar Hamlin collapses on the field, makes comeback

https://www.9and10news.com/search/?query=Damar+Hamlin

6. College football realignment drama

https://www.9and10news.com/sports/2023/08/04/big-ten-clears-the-way-for-oregon-washington-to-apply-to-join-the-conference/

7. Pistons set record for NBA futility

https://www.9and10news.com/sports/2023/12/27/pistons-make-history-but-not-in-a-good-way/

8. Michigan State men’s basketball team makes it to the Sweet 16

https://www.9and10news.com/2023/03/19/michigan-state-outlasts-marquette-izzo-back-to-sweet-16/

9. Tigers hire new GM, finish second in AL Central in regular season

https://www.9and10news.com/search/?query=detroit+tigers

10. U.S. Women’s National Team disappoints at Women’s World Cup

https://www.9and10news.com/sports/2023/06/21/18-year-old-makes-us-womens-world-cup-roster/







