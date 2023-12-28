This past year was filled with amazing moments, terrible tragedies and everything in between. To mark the end of 2023, we decided to take a look back at not just the top 10 worst or best moments, but the moments that mattered to residents of Northern Michigan. Our goal at 9&10 News is to inform, educate and entertain, and these moments did one (or more) of those things.
Here are the 10 Sports Stories That Mattered in 2023 (we have 10 local stories and 10 state/national stories).
(Note: Click the blue link to see more about the story.)
Local
1. Kingsley football team wins the state title
2. Gaylord softball team wins the state title
3. Glen Lake girls basketball team wins the state title
4. Beal City baseball team wins the state title
5. Leland volleyball team finishes as state runner-up, and head coach Laurie Glass retires
6. Sam Mullet becomes first female head football coach in state history at Bear Lake
7. CMU investigates possibility of Connor Stallions on sideline during season opener at MSU
8. A closer look at the formation of the Northern Shores Conference
9. A great year for Hart athletics, including in wrestling, basketball, cross country, track and field, and more
10. Mt. Pleasant-Sacred Heart and Finn Hogan’s catch make ESPN’s Top 10
State/National
1. Michigan Wolverine sign-stealing case
2. Michigan State fires Mel Tucker
3. Miguel Cabrera retires, joins Tigers management
4. Lions’ fantastic finish to 2022 season, and great start to 2023
5. Damar Hamlin collapses on the field, makes comeback
6. College football realignment drama
7. Pistons set record for NBA futility
8. Michigan State men’s basketball team makes it to the Sweet 16
9. Tigers hire new GM, finish second in AL Central in regular season
10. U.S. Women’s National Team disappoints at Women’s World Cup
