TRAVERSE CITY - At Centre Ice Arena on Thursday night the Bay Reps took on Traverse City West with a spot in the Scott Miller Memorial Tournament Championship on the line, the Bay Reps got a resounding 8-0 win.

They got goals from a number of players and held a 4-0 lead after the first period. The Bay Reps will take on Rockford in the championship game on Friday at 3:15 P.M. Traverse City West will play against Salem at 1 P.M.