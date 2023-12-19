Second half offensive explosion powers Ferris State to victory

BIG RAPIDS - Trailing by eleven at halftime, the Ferris State Bulldogs put on an offensive show in the second half, scoring 64 points to come from behind to defeat visiting Cedarville University on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs shot an astounding 71.9% from the field in the second half, led by Ethan Erickson, who scored 14 of his team-high 19 points in the second half.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were able to limit the Yellowjackets to just 34.2% shooting in the second half.

In addition to Erickson, four other Bulldogs got into double figures for the game. Amari Lee had 15 points to go with four steals and three assists. Dolapo Olayinka added 14 points, seven rebounds and six blocked shots. Jimmy Scholler scored 13 points, and Reece Hazelton chipped in with 10 points and six boards.

Jayvon Maughmer led Cedarville in scoring with 25 points on the night.

Ferris State improves to 9-2 on the season overall. They will return to action on Friday, Dec. 29 when they play host to Fanshawe.