Pine River tops Lake City to remain unbeaten

LAKE CITY - In a Highland Conference matchup on Friday night the Pine River Bucks beat the Lake City Trojans 70-50. The Bucks led from the opening tip, scoring the first six points of the game and never looked back. Pine River had four players score in double figures, Mason Gugle and Sheen Pink both had 13 points, Trevor Holmquist had 12 and Jason Dean had 10. For Lake City they were led by Jase Goodrich who had a game high 14 points.

The Pine River Bucks are now 6-0 on the year and will take on Mancelona in their final game before Christmas break. Lake City drops to 2-4 and will take on Beaverton in their next game.