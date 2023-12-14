Ferris State Hockey team get ready for final game before Christmas Break

BIG RAPIDS - The first half of the Ferris State hockey season is coming to a close after their game against Lake Superior State on Saturday. The Bulldogs currently have an 5-10-1 record. Antonio Venuto is currently the teams’ points and goals leaders, notching 12 goals in 16 games so far this year. Bulldogs head coach Bob Daniels knows how important would be to get the win against LSSU and gain some momentum going into the 2nd half.

“Obviously, Lake State’s got their own plans. I was very excited about the opportunity to play this coming weekend is I did feel we played well both games there. While we can’t, you know, say, okay, well, we’re going to keep a winning streak going, we can say, hey, we’re going to keep a good hockey streak going.” Said Coach Daniels

For Bulldogs defenseman Nick Hale and forward Holden Doell, they’re looking forward to hopefully getting three points before the break.

“I mean Obviously, you look at the standings, we’re in a bit of a hole right now, but at the same time, you know, three points is huge. So, we’ve been doing everything we can this week to make sure we’re best prepared to get those three points this weekend.” Said Hale.

“I think going into Christmas break with a win is super important. It’s huge. So kind of kind of build, build on up on it after after Christmas. So I think if we get the win this this next Saturday, we’re gonna keep building and continue to get better after Christmas and hopefully string together a winning streak.” Doell added.

Puck drop on Saturday is at 5:07 P.M. at Ewigleben Arena in Big Rapids. The Bulldogs next game following the break will be against Michigan State in the Great Lakes Invitational.