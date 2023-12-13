‘This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’: Central Michigan’s Alina Anderson becomes dual-sport athlete

MOUNT PLEASANT—Central Michigan’s Alina Anderson will be finding herself on the court practically all-year long.

Shortly after the Chippewas volleyball season wrapped, Anderson decided she would be joining the women’s basketball squad, just a few weeks into their 2023-24 season.

“It was kind of a hard transition, mentally, it was a lot to think about. And to think that when volleyball starts up I’m going to be doing both. But I knew that this was something that I love,” Anderson said.

The offer to join the women’s basketball team came at the perfect time.

“Two weeks before that I had told my mom how much I miss basketball and that I wanted to try and reach out to be a practice player. And then the coach [Kristin Haynie] reached out to me and an opportunity came in to be on the team,” she said.

“It’s just crazy how life works. So we’re really excited that she’s here. She’s tough. She has energy, she brings lots of energy. She’s vocal. So she’s definitely going to help us out,” Chippewas head coach Kristin Haynie said.

The transition from volleyball to basketball won’t be easy. This past season was Anderson’s first with the Chippewas, as she was a sophomore transfer from Ferris State where she had only played volleyball, meaning she’s been removed from the game for over a year.

“I was definitely rusty,” Anderson said. “I’m definitely an undersized post player… and when she told me I was going to be a guard I knew that I would have to start shooting a lot more and getting my dribble back.”

However, Anderson has been a part of many talented teams ahead of her journey to college basketball. At Rockford High School, Anderson’s varsity program was very successful, making it to the Breslin Center for the state tournament on numerous occasions.

“I had a very athletic class,” Anderson said. “We were able to make some really cool runs.”

In high school, Anderson was named all-conference and all-state for multiple years.

Now, she’s looking forward to what cross-training at the collegiate level will do for her.

“I felt more agile, quicker,” she said of playing multiple sports in high school.

The Chippewas women’s basketball team will be back in action on Sunday against Michigan State on the road. Tipoff is set for 2 pm.



