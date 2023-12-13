Shepherd comes from behind to defeat Clare and remain unbeaten

SHEPHERD - The Shepherd Blue Jays shook off a slow start on Wednesday night to score a 47-36 Jack Pine Conference win over Clare.

The Pioneers jumped out to a 13-5 midway through the first quarter, but the Blue Jays were able to close that gap to 15-10 after the end of eight minutes of play.

Shepherd (5-0, 3-0 Jack Pine) travels to Sanford Meridian to take on the other remaining Jack Pine Conference unbeaten team on Friday night. Clare (3-2, 1-2 Jack Pine) will also be on the road on Friday night, Dec. 15, taking on Gladwin.