Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart blitzes Merrill to stay undefeated in Mid-State play

MOUNT PLEASANT - The Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart Irish posted an impressive 69-31 win over visiting Merrill on Wednesday night.

The Irish were led by Noah Zeien with 18 points and Grady Pieratt with 14, as 10 different players scored in the contest.

Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart out-scored the Vandals 45-15 over the middle two quarters, holding a 38-15 lead at the half, and a 58-22 edge through three quarters.

The Irish (3-1, 3-0 Mid-State) will host Vestaburg on Friday, Dec. 15 in a matchup of the final two unbeaten teams in Mid-State Conference play.