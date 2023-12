CLARE - The Clare Pioneers girls basketball team got their first win of the season Tuesday evening, beating the Shepherd Blue Jays 48-35. The Pioneers Kendra Fouts led all scorers with 22 points, and Kyley Wyman added 10 for the Pioneers. For the Blue Jays Madi Gates scored a team high 8 points.

The Pioneers move to 1-2 and will take on Gladwin in their next game, and Shepherd fall to 2-1, they will take on Sanford Meridian in their next game.