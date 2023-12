FARWELL - The Beaverton Beavers beat the Farwell Eagles in Jack Pine Conference play on Tuesday night, 48-34. The Beavers were led in scoring by freshman Myah Hubble who had 27 points, and Bryar pollard added 12 points. For the Eagles they were led by Haiden Cassiday and Tahlia Bell, who both scored 9 points.

Beaverton moves to 3-0 on the season, and they’ll look to stay unbeaten when they take on Pinconning. Farwell falls to 1-2 and they will take on Harrison in their next matchup.