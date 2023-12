Roscommon's Alexis Carper has 22-point game in win over Ogemaw Heights

OGEMAW HEIGHTS— Thursday, the Ogemaw Heights Falcons hosted the Roscommon Bucks.

The Bucks were dominant all game, winning 52-24.

Leading the Bucks’ charge was sophomore forward and center, Alexis Carper, who had 22 points on the night.

Advertisement

Roscommon will be back in action Tuesday when they play host to McBain Northern Michigan Christian.

As for Ogemaw Heights, they’ll look to bounce back Tuesday at home against Bay City Western.