Elk Rapids moves to 2-0 with victory over Alpena

ELK RAPIDS - The Elk Rapids Elks erased an early deficit to earn a 42-22 non-conference win over visiting Alpena on Thursday evening.

The Wildcats led 7-5 after a low-scoring first quarter, but the Elks’ offense got to work in the second quarter, as they out-scored Alpena 16-4 to take a 21-11 lead at halftime.

In a funny coincidence, the Elks would also out-score the Wildcats 21-11 in the second half to provide the final margin.

Kendall Standfest led the Elks with 16 points. Morgan Bergquist scored 12, and Hunter Shellenbarger chipped in with 10 for Elk Rapids.

The Elks (2-0) plays host to Glen Lake on Tuesday, Dec. 12. Alpena (1-1) returns home to take on Sault Ste. Marie on Monday, Dec. 11.