Bellaire tops Burt Lake NMCA in season opener

BELLAIRE - The Bellaire Eagles shook off a slow start to earn a 35-26 victory in their season opener at home over Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy.

Burt Lake took a 6-4 lead after one quarter of play, but Bellaire was able to get their offense going in the second quarter and take the lead before halftime.

Bellaire (1-0) hosts Ellsworth on Wednesday, Dec. 13, while Burt Lake NMCA (0-1) will play their home opener against Boyne Falls on Friday night in the Northern Lakes League opener for both teams.