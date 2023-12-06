TC West and TC Central hockey teams compete to raise money for ‘Fill the Trailer’ fundraiser

TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West and Traverse City Central hockey teams are on the ice Wednesday for what’s expected to be an exciting rivalry match-up. But the real winners will be students in need.

Each year, both schools host a “fill the trailer” fundraiser where decorated trailers are place outside entrances to the school. Students are encouraged to drop in donations.

The TCAPS Student Support Network, which helps students overcome obstacles outside school that impact their education. SSN says 40% of TCAPS families are eligible for free and reduced meals, and over 250 students are experiencing homelessness.

Since Monday, both schools have been working to fill their trailers. Students, staff and parents all participate, with some teachers even putting bins in their classrooms for donations.

After the rivalry hockey game on Wednesday night, the Titans and Trojans will reunite to see what they collectively raised.

