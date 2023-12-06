Mason County Eastern races past Big Rapids Crossroads for first win of the season

CUSTER - The Mason County Eastern Cardinals raced out to a 19-0 lead after one quarter of play on their way to a decisive 52-9 win over visiting Big Rapids Crossroads on Wednesday evening.

The win evens up the Cardinals’ record in the West Michigan “D” League at 1-1 (1-2 overall), while the Cougars fall to 0-2 in league play.

Mason County Eastern will stay at home to host Brethren on Friday, Dec. 8. Big Rapids Crossroads will play their third straight road game to open the season on Friday night at Baldwin.