SAULT STE. MARIE - The Sault Ste. Marie Blue Devis beat the Alpena Wildcats 58-50 to get their first win of the season. The Blue Devils are now 1-2 on the season and they’ll take on Petoskey in their next matchup. For Alpena they’re now 0-3 and hope to get their first win of the season against Maple City Glen Lake.