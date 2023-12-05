Kingsley beats Kalkaska for first win of the season

KINGSLEY - The Kingsley Stags opened up their boys basketball season with a win over the Kalkaska Blazer on Tuesday night. The Stags led from the opening tip, and never looked back, Kingsley had a 34-18 lead at half and were able to get the win 58-35.

The Stags had two players in double figures, Noah Scribner had a game high 14 points and Zack Middleton had 1. For the Blazers, Chase Banko had seven points to lead the team.

Kingsley is now 1-0 on the season and they’ll take on Onekama in their next matchup, Kalkaska fall to 0-2 and they’ll play Elk Rapids in their next game.