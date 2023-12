Cadillac boys take down Mount Pleasant in program’s third-straight win

MOUNT PLEASANT— The Mount Pleasant Oilers hosted the Cadillac Vikings on Tuesday in a non-conference matchup.

The Vikings would go home with the win on the night, 53-38, for their third-straight win this season, and to maintain their perfect record.

They’ll look to go for four-straight next Tuesday on the road to Essexville Garber.

As for the Oilers, they will wait just three days for their opportunity to bounce back against DeWitt on Friday at home.