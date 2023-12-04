Michigan Associated Press 8-player All-State teams

The 2023 Michigan Associated Press 8-player All-State football team, which is selected by a statewide panel of eight sports writers:

___

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Sam Lutz, Adrian Lenawee Christian

___

QUARTERBACKS

Sam Lutz, Adrian Lenawee Christian

Aiden Fenstermaker, Inland Lakes

___

RUNNING BACKS

Matthew Rahilly, Newberry

Dylan Ball, Deckerville

___

RECEIVERS

Mekhi Wingfield, Concord

Jacob Willey, Inland Lakes

___

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

Tyler Salenbien, Adrian Lenawee Christian

Josh Walman, Climax-Scotts

Max Nason, Powers North Central

___

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

Easton Boggs, Adrian Lenawee Christian

Alex Pranger, Grand Rapids NorthPointe

Grant Vedrode, Merrill

___ LINEBACKERS

Paul Towler, Adrian Lenawee Christian

Nolan Staniszewski, Bridgman

___ DEFENSIVE BACKS

Ian Popp, Norway

Cole Pendred, Au Gres

___

ATHLETES

Tommy Storey, Pickford

Eli DeYoung, Gobles

___

KICKER

Tyler Groothuis, Portland St. Patrick

___ PUNTER

Vergel Heath, Wyoming Tri-Unity

___

COACH

Chad Grundy, Marion

___

SECOND TEAM

___ QUARTERBACKS

Gavin Riske, Concord

Charlie Pagel, Bridgman

___ RUNNING BACKS

Lane Gorzinski, Powers North Central

Joel Fisher, Morrice

___

RECEIVERS

Ethan Wickham, Camden-Frontier

Alex Ortman, Norway

___

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

Hayden Rader, Pickford

Kevin Guilliani, Forest Park

Gabe Popko, Lake Linden-Hubbell

___ DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

Preston Holman, Deckerville

Myles Spencer, Kingston

Nick Halberg, St. Ignace

___ LINEBACKERS

Haylen Buell, Martin

Luke Lawrence, Climax-Scotts

___

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Gavin Prielipp, Marion

Danny Marcotte, Lake Linden-Hubbell

___ ATHLETES

Owen Corliss, Kingston

Wade Haskins, Bridgman

Gavin Meyers, Martin

___ PUNTER/KICKER

Eli Brainard, Adrian Lenawee Christian

Coach -- Bill Wilharms, Adrian Lenawee Christian

___

HONORABLE MENTION

___

QUARTERBAKCS

Cole Baij, Norway; Hunter Garza, Deckerville

RUNNING BACKS

Luke Lawrence, Climax-Scotts; Dawsen Lehew, Marcellus; Mason Mansfield, Gobles

___

RECEIVERS

Taegen Harris, Martin; Jesse Miller, Adrian Lenawee Christian

___

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

Carter Bell, Gobles; Myles Spencer, Kingston

___

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Ethan Halfman, Carson City-Crystal; Gabe Luck, Newberry; Travis Smith, Morrice; James Williams, Marion

___ LINEBACKERS

Hayden Amundson, Norway; Ryan Binkley-Potts, Brown City; Nicholas Martin, Maple Valley; Cole Meyer, Marion; Xavier Wilkes, Gobles

___

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Landon Simpson, Portland St. Patrick

___

COACH

Brad Blauvelt, Martin; Brett Gervais, Lake Linden-Hubbell

___

Voting panel: Paul Adams, Huron County View; James Cook, Traverse City Record-Eagle; Doug Donnelly, Monroe Evening News; Jason Juno, Ironwood Daily Globe; Lee Thompson, Bay City Times; Marc Vieau, Cadillac Evening News; Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal; Dan Hardenbrook, Newberry News.