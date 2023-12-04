Michigan Associated Press 8-player All-State teams

The 2023 Michigan Associated Press 8-player All-State football team, which is selected by a statewide panel of eight sports writers:
___
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Sam Lutz, Adrian Lenawee Christian
___
QUARTERBACKS
Sam Lutz, Adrian Lenawee Christian
Aiden Fenstermaker, Inland Lakes
___
RUNNING BACKS
Matthew Rahilly, Newberry
Dylan Ball, Deckerville
___
RECEIVERS
Mekhi Wingfield, Concord
Jacob Willey, Inland Lakes
___
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN
Tyler Salenbien, Adrian Lenawee Christian
Josh Walman, Climax-Scotts
Max Nason, Powers North Central
___
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN
Easton Boggs, Adrian Lenawee Christian
Alex Pranger, Grand Rapids NorthPointe
Grant Vedrode, Merrill
___ LINEBACKERS
Paul Towler, Adrian Lenawee Christian
Nolan Staniszewski, Bridgman
___ DEFENSIVE BACKS
Ian Popp, Norway
Cole Pendred, Au Gres
___
ATHLETES
Tommy Storey, Pickford
Eli DeYoung, Gobles
___
KICKER
Tyler Groothuis, Portland St. Patrick
___ PUNTER
Vergel Heath, Wyoming Tri-Unity
___
COACH
Chad Grundy, Marion
___
SECOND TEAM
___ QUARTERBACKS
Gavin Riske, Concord
Charlie Pagel, Bridgman
___ RUNNING BACKS
Lane Gorzinski, Powers North Central
Joel Fisher, Morrice
___
RECEIVERS
Ethan Wickham, Camden-Frontier
Alex Ortman, Norway
___
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN
Hayden Rader, Pickford
Kevin Guilliani, Forest Park
Gabe Popko, Lake Linden-Hubbell
___ DEFENSIVE LINEMAN
Preston Holman, Deckerville
Myles Spencer, Kingston
Nick Halberg, St. Ignace
___ LINEBACKERS
Haylen Buell, Martin
Luke Lawrence, Climax-Scotts
___
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Gavin Prielipp, Marion
Danny Marcotte, Lake Linden-Hubbell
___ ATHLETES
Owen Corliss, Kingston
Wade Haskins, Bridgman
Gavin Meyers, Martin
___ PUNTER/KICKER
Eli Brainard, Adrian Lenawee Christian
Coach -- Bill Wilharms, Adrian Lenawee Christian
___
HONORABLE MENTION
___
QUARTERBAKCS
Cole Baij, Norway; Hunter Garza, Deckerville
RUNNING BACKS
Luke Lawrence, Climax-Scotts; Dawsen Lehew, Marcellus; Mason Mansfield, Gobles
___
RECEIVERS
Taegen Harris, Martin; Jesse Miller, Adrian Lenawee Christian
___
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN
Carter Bell, Gobles; Myles Spencer, Kingston
___
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
Ethan Halfman, Carson City-Crystal; Gabe Luck, Newberry; Travis Smith, Morrice; James Williams, Marion
___ LINEBACKERS
Hayden Amundson, Norway; Ryan Binkley-Potts, Brown City; Nicholas Martin, Maple Valley; Cole Meyer, Marion; Xavier Wilkes, Gobles
___
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Landon Simpson, Portland St. Patrick
___
COACH
Brad Blauvelt, Martin; Brett Gervais, Lake Linden-Hubbell
___
Voting panel: Paul Adams, Huron County View; James Cook, Traverse City Record-Eagle; Doug Donnelly, Monroe Evening News; Jason Juno, Ironwood Daily Globe; Lee Thompson, Bay City Times; Marc Vieau, Cadillac Evening News; Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal; Dan Hardenbrook, Newberry News.