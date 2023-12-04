Late surge propels Ellsworth to win over Harbor Light Christian

ELLSWORTH - Trailing by 14 points heading into the fourth quarter, the Ellsworth Lancers rallied in a big way on Monday night, outscoring Harbor Light Christian 28-8 in the fourth quarter to earn a 60-54 victory.

Patrick Puroll led the Lancers’ charge, scoring ten of his game-high 31 points in the final quarter. Evincio LaCount chipped in with 12 points, nine of them coming in the fourth quarter comeback, and Ben Strange added 10 points for Ellsworth.

Landon Jakeway and David Chamberlin each scored 14 points for Harbor Light Christian, which held a slim 21-20 halftime lead, before expanding that advantage to 46-32 at the end of the third quarter.

Ellsworth (1-3, 1-0 Northern Lakes Conference) hosts Mackinaw City in their next game on Thursday night. Harbor Light Christian (1-1, 0-1 NLC) returns home to take on Wolverine, also on Thursday night.