Sault Ste. Marie hockey team takes down St. Marys

Sault Ste. Marie - The Rodenroth Motors hockey showcase wrapped up Saturday afternoon with the Sault High Blue Devils beating St. Mary’s from Sault Ste. Marie, Canada 1-0.

The goaltenders from each team were spectacular as they blocked every shot heading into the third period.

But with nearly ten minutes left in the third period, the Blue Devils get on the board when Garrett Gorsuch fires the puck into the net.

Advertisement

The Knights had several chances to tie the game up after that, including a shot with only seconds remaining, but Blue Devil goalie, Cam Labadie, was phenomenal stopping everything that was fired at him.

The Blue Devils also won Friday evening beating Kingsford 4-2 and are now 6-1 on the season.