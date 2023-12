BIG RAPIDS - On Friday evening the Ferris State Bulldogs hockey team took down the St. Thomas Tommies 5-2 at Ewigleben Arena. The Bulldogs got a goal in the first period from Emerson Goode, and then used a three goal 2nd period to take a 4-1 lead into the 3rd period.

Logan Stein made 34 saves, the other Bulldogs goals were scored by Jason Brancheau, Antonio Venuto, Kaleb Ergang, and Zach Faremouth.

The two team will play again on Saturday night at 6:07 P.M.