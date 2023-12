BIG RAPIDS - The Big Rapids boys basketball team had their season opener on Friday evening taking down the Howard City Tri-County Vikings 64-54. The Vikings led by four going into the fourth quarter, but the Cardinals got a huge fourth quarter out of junior Gabe Njenga to get the win.

The Cardinals move to 1-1 on the season, and they’ll take on Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation Academy, and for Howard City Tri-County they fall to 1-2 and their next game will be against Greenville.