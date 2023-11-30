Harbor Springs’ offense comes to life in first win of the season

INDIAN RIVER - Rider Bartel exploded for 31 points to pace a hot-shooting Harbor Springs boys basketball team to a 76-29 non-conference win over Inland Lakes on Thursday night.

Bartel scored all 31 of his points in the first half, as the Rams racked up 30 points in the first quarter alone to take a commanding 30-12 lead. Bartel scored 17 points in the first quarter and added another 14 in the second quarter. For the game, he connected on seven three-pointers, along with five two-point field goals.

Harbor Springs took a 52-17 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Advertisement

Braeden Flynn chipped in for the Rams with 18 points of his own.

Connor Wallace and Sam Schoonmaker led the Bulldogs with nine points apiece.

Harbor Springs (1-1) travels to Charlevoix on Friday Dec. 8 to open up Lake Michigan Conference play, while Inland Lakes (0-1) also begins conference play in their next contest, on the road at Johannesburg-Lewiston on Wednesday, Dec. 6.