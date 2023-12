CADILLAC - The Cadillac Vikings hockey team are off to a 3-1 start to their season after a 5-4 overtime victory against Negaunee. The Vikings were down 2-0 with time running out in the first period, but they netted a power play goal to make it 2-1 at the end of the first.

The Vikings would go on to get the victory in overtime, and their next game will be against Jackson Northwest.