Hart races past Holton in season opener

HART - The Hart Pirates raced out to an early lead in their season opener, and did not look back, as they cruised to a 65-28 win over Holton on Wednesday night.

The Pirates held a 17-3 lead at the end of the first quarter, and they expanded that in the second quarter, outscoring the Red Devils 20-3 to make it a 37-6 contest at halftime.

Hart (1-0) will compete in the Will Lynch Invitational this weekend, taking on host Benzie Central on Friday evening. Holton (0-2) returns home on Tuesday, Dec. 5 to take on Muskegon Oakridge.