Gladwin hosts Petoskey hockey, ends in tie

GLADWIN— The Gladwin Flying G’s hockey program hosted their second game of their inaugural varsity season on Wednesday night against the Petoskey Northmen.

Both teams headed into the matchup undefeated on the season, Petoskey 2-0 and Gladwin 1-0.

By the end of the night, both teams were still left unbeaten as they tied 5-5.

The Northmen will host the 0-3 Saginaw Swan Valley Vikings on Friday. As for Gladwin, they will host again on Friday for their matchup against the 1-3 Northwest Mounties.







