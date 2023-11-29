Ferris State Women topple Spring Arbor in home opener

BIG RAPIDS - The nationally seventh-ranked Ferris State women’s basketball team used a big first quarter to score an 85-70 victory over visiting Spring Arbor on Wednesday.

All but one of the Bulldogs players that saw the floor scored, led by senior Chloe Idoni’s 21 points. Kadyn Blanchard chipped in with 14. Mya Hiram scored nine points to go with nine rebounds.

Alana Nelson led the Cougars with 24 points.

Ferris State jumped out to a 10-0 lead to start the game, and finished the first quarter with a 24-8 advantage. The two teams were evenly matched for the remaining three quarters of play.

The Bulldogs out-rebounded the Cougars 41-34, while also shooting 45% from the field for the game.

Ferris State (4-0) is off until Thursday, Dec. 7 when they will travel to Purdue Northwest to open up GLIAC play. The Bulldogs’ scheduled game for this coming Friday, Dec. 1 vs. Great Lakes Christian has been postponed with a makeup date yet to be announced.